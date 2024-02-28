Galco Thunderclap Belt Holster

The Thunderclap is the very first holster in Galco’s Masterbilt series of premium leather holsters, which are hand-molded by skilled craftsmen at the company’s headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz.

Masterbilt holsters get their final drying on a solid form around which the holster is dried, so they’re ready to go — right from Galco — with little or no break-in required.

Constructed of premium steerhide, the Thunderclap features detailed hand-molding for both secure retention and an upscale appearance. The smooth leather lining provides increased tactile feedback on the draw while easing wear on more delicate handgun finishes. The refinement of leather lining is not only practical — it also enhances the overall look and feel of the holster.

The Thunderclap’s near-neutral (vertical) cant gives it the fastest, wrist-locked draw stroke, while the reinforced opening provides an easy, one-handed return to the holster. Relieved at the base of the trigger guard, it allows a full firing grip in the holster. The metal-reinforced tunnel-style belt loop provides rigidity during carry and on the draw, and the trailing belt slot aids with concealment — even with large defensive handguns. A molded sight rail prevents snags on the draw.

The Galco Thunderclap ($249) fits belts up to 1 1/2” wide and is available in black or tan. To learn more, visit GalcoLeather.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.