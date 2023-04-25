Online Exclusive: Spring Cleaning

Girsan MC1911 Negotiator Match

Written By Handgunner Staff
0

TALO Distributors and EAA have teamed up to introduce a new 1911 Pistol — the Negotiator 1911 by Girsan in 45 Auto.

The Girsan MC1911 Negotiator Match is a superior full-size 1911 model handgun ready out of the box for competition, personal carry or target practice. It’s built with a full steel-machined frame and slide, and G-10 laminated and checkered grips. Additional features include extended beavertail, fully adjustable rear sight and skeletonized trigger. Choose from three finishes — blue/black, two-tone and nickel.

Like all EAA Girsan products, the MC1911 Negotiator Match has a limited lifetime warranty.

SPECS

• Caliber: 45 Auto

• Overall Length: 8.75 inches

• Barrel Length: 5 inches

• Weight: 40.8 ounces

• Capacity: 8 + 1 rounds

• Sights: Adjustable (rear); Fiber (front)

• MSRP: $1,029.99

For more information, visit EAACorp.com.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

MC1911 Negotiator Match in 45 auto
Girsan MC1911...
TALO Distributors and EAA have teamed up to introduce a new 1911 Pistol — the MC1911 Negotiator Match in 45 Auto.
Read Full Article
Mass Media Gun...
It’s as if radicals and their “news” media cohorts have decided, “Why debate gun owners? They have all the arguments on the right side. Why not just...
Read Full Article
SIG SAUER M17 and M18 pistols
SIG SAUER...
Ahead of Special Operations Foundation Week (SOF Week), SIG SAUER has announced the first-ever public offering of a pair of M17 and M18 military surplus...
Read Full Article