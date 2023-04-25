TALO Distributors and EAA have teamed up to introduce a new 1911 Pistol — the Negotiator 1911 by Girsan in 45 Auto.

The Girsan MC1911 Negotiator Match is a superior full-size 1911 model handgun ready out of the box for competition, personal carry or target practice. It’s built with a full steel-machined frame and slide, and G-10 laminated and checkered grips. Additional features include extended beavertail, fully adjustable rear sight and skeletonized trigger. Choose from three finishes — blue/black, two-tone and nickel.

Like all EAA Girsan products, the MC1911 Negotiator Match has a limited lifetime warranty.