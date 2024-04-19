How many times have you installed something, looked at what you just removed and thought, “Well, I’ll never need this again,” so then tossed it?

Then, just a month or so later, or even just an hour or so later, you start turning the house upside down, looking for it, thinking to yourself, “Where did I put that?!”

It happens often enough with the GLOCK Modular Optic System (MOS) cover plate that the folks at GlockStore found themselves frequently fielding calls from customers asking if they can buy one from them … and if not, from where? But since they couldn’t even find a place to buy them, the team at GlockStore decided to make one. Then, they made it even better.

The standard version of the GS Cover Plate for GLOCK MOS duplicates the plastic factory cover plate to get your MOS Glock back to its factory-fresh look.