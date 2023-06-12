MFT's New Black Leather Hybrid Holsters

Mission First Tactical has added a new Black Leather Hybrid line of holsters, including Appendix Inside Waistband (AIWB), Inside Waistband (IWB) and Outside Waistband (OWB) holsters.

The Kydex-style holsters are fused with genuine American full-grain leather giving users the benefit of exact tolerances, secure retention and easy re-holstering with all of leather’s comfort, style and feel. Plus, unlike traditional leather holsters, there’s no break-in time required.

These versatile holsters are capable of use both in right and left-hand positioning. Adjustable retention and the famous audible “click” makes each draw and re-holster smooth and secure. All models come standard with a 1.5” belt clip.

Features include:

• Adjustable cant of 0-15 degrees

•1.5” Belt clip

• Ambidextrous hole patterns for right or left-handed carry

• RMR Reflex sight compatible

• Sight Track compatible with suppressor sights etc.

• Molded, trimmed, assembled and buffed by hand

• Made in the U.S.

Depending on the model, the Mission First Tactical Black Hybrid Holster ranges from $69.99-$79.99. For more information, visit MissionFirstTactical.com.

