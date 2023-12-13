During a forced-entry situation, every second counts. The reality is you may not have time to get to and open a standard gun safe before the threat is inside. This is why Hayman Safe Company developed the Minuteman quick-access personal defense safe for long guns, handguns and flashlights.

The Minuteman offers a secure storage solution with the fast and convenient access you need in a crisis by mounting discretely between standard wall studs (16-inch center stud framing). Its patented design provides immediate access to your loaded firearm(s) in your bedroom, living room, foyer, or hallway (anywhere you might want quick access to your firearms) while securing the gun(s) as safely as a traditional gun safe.

The safe accommodates defensive guns up to 39 inches long, like an AR-15 or shotgun, as well as handguns and accessories such as lights and extra magazines. It’s made from 11-gauge (1/8-inch) steel, features a tough powder coat finish, and has multiple mounting holes for solidly attaching to the studs and floor plate. The overall dimensions are 48″ H x 14.25″ W x 6″ D. Interior dimensions are Height 39″ H x 14″ W x 3 1/4″ D.

The Minuteman features a top-lit electronic lock and can be upgraded with a biometric lock system. Both styles of locks are equipped with a solid deadbolt for rapid access. Once the 6-digit code (or fingerprint) is activated, in seconds, your Minuteman Safe is unlocked, and the door tilts out (opening from the top). Long guns are stored in a muzzle-down position, attached via quick-release straps to the inside of the door, ready to be deployed. Handguns, magazines, flashlights, or other needful items can also be mounted to an optional foam pad, which can be easily secured to the back wall inside the safe.

In the event of a nighttime emergency, the Minuteman ($795) features a luminous tape strip surrounding the recessed keypad for ease of locating it in the dark. Once opened, an interior motion-sensor light illuminates the safe contents in low- or no-light conditions.

To learn more about the Minuteman quick-access personal defense safe, visit HaymanSafe.com.

