Mission First Tactical’s new Multi-Mount Platform ($24.99) allows users to mount their everyday carry equipment virtually anywhere. It’s ideal for holsters, multi-tools, comms, flashlights, knives, tourniquets and more.

The Multi-Mount kit comes with the choice of a 3M adhesive for hard mounting or a hook backer for use with loop. It attaches easily to almost any surface such as an EDC backpack or bag, car console, back of car seat, bedside night stand, bed frame and more, allowing quick and easy access to essential equipment, in various configurations, where they’re need most.

The Multi-Mount Platform requires no tools or drilling to install, simply apply which backer you prefer. Additionally, it can be used with most 1.5” belt clip equipment.

For more information, visit MissionFirstTactical.com.

