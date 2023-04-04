New Ruger Super Wrangler Convertible Revolver

Plinkers rejoice! The all-new Ruger Super Wrangler family of single-action revolvers feature a robust steel cylinder frame and ship with two cylinders, allowing you to convert between inexpensive .22 LR ammunition and powerful .22 WMR ammunition.

The attractive price, combined with the affordability of rimfire ammunition, make the Super Wrangler revolver ideal for learning to shoot, introducing friends or family to the sport, or just experiencing the fun of single-action shooting.

Bill Ruger pioneered the use of modern investment casting in firearms manufacturing with the introduction of the Single-Six in 1953, ushering in a new level of affordability in single-action revolvers. Through the use of modern CNC-machining methods and lean manufacturing techniques, the Super Wrangler continues this tradition and sets a new bar for affordability while maintaining the rugged reliability that is the hallmark of Ruger firearms.

Initially offered in three attractive Cerakote models — black, silver and bronze — the Super Wrangler features an adjustable target sight and 5.5-inch cold hammer-forged barrel. The standard checkered black grip panels can be swapped for Single-Six panels, allowing for a variety of customized options. It will fit in Single-Six holsters that accommodate 5.5-inch barrels.

Important to note: the cylinders are unique to the Super Wrangler, and are not interchangeable with standard aluminum-frame Wrangler or Single-Six Convertible cylinders.