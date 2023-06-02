As discussed in the latest episode of The Gun Cranks, a federal judge in Texas has issued a preliminary injunction in a Second Amendment Foundation challenge to the Biden administration’s new “Arm Brace Rule.”

SAF is joined by Rainier Arms, LLC and two private citizens, Samuel Walley and William Green, in the case known as SAF, et.al. v. ATF, et. al. They are represented by attorney Chad Flores at Flores Law in Houston.

Defendants are the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Director Steve Dettelbach, the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle writes, “The Court grants in part the Motion and issues a preliminary injunction as to Plaintiffs in this case only, pending resolution of the expedited appeal in Mock v. Garland, No. 23-10319 (5th Cir.). Upon resolution of the appeal in Mock, the Court will address the remaining relief Plaintiffs request in their Motion. If necessary, the Court will order additional briefing at that time.”

Multiple temporary injections have been filed and issued granting protections to members of various gun rights organizations including the Firearms Policy Coalition and Gun Owners of America. The case Texas v. ATF also includes all employees of the state of Texas.

For more on the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached “Stabilizing Braces,” visit atf.gov.