Protect Your Optic

Take your range training to the next level with the integrated lens cover designed to allow users to practice occluded dot training — a helpful exercise to help those who may have been taught to shoot with only one eye open to use both instead. This technique, often used by competition shooters, acclimates one’s vision when using pistol optics by forcing the non-dominant eye to see your target while the dominant eye sees the dot when the lens is covered. Your brain will merge these two images and provide a clear picture, allowing for faster target acquisition and engagement.

The Strike Optic Cover ($24.95) is compatible with Holosun 407C/507C (X2 only) and all Trijicon SRO models. It is not compatible with the Holosun 407C/507C V2 version. For more information, visit StrikeIndustries.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.