Building on its Smart Bench Block design, Real Avid has released an all-encompassing Master Bench Block Pro-Kit. Developed for the gun DIY enthusiast and perfectly suited for the professional gunsmith bench, the Master Bench Block Pro-Kit provides everything needed to safely and efficiently drive pins found in rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and AR platforms.

The Master Bench Block Pro-Kit combines a modified Master Bench Block Pro with a removable magnetic pin-catching tray and storage unit containing a Real Avid Accu-Punch Hammer with interchangeable heads and a 9-piece standard pin and 9-piece roll pin punch set. The two components latch together when not in use so that the system is easily transportable and stowable. When it is time to get to work, you have everything you need for pin-driving.

The standard pin and roll pin punches stow conveniently in their own friction tray to keep them organized. The punches feature hex-profile handles with dual rubber O-rings for precision control and a solid purchase in the hand. A pin alignment tool is also included to help hold and align small pins for insertion.

The Master Bench Block Pro is made of engineering-grade resin. It includes 14 holes and two extended grooves to ensure optimal workpiece positioning when removing and installing standard pins and roll pins. Two adjustable Smart-Block Clamps help keep the workpiece firmly in place, freeing both hands for pin-driving operations.

Whether you’re a proponent of firearm deep-cleaning or simply enjoy working on and modifying your firearms, the Master Bench Block Pro-Kit ($79.99) is a great addition to your toolbox.

Learn more at RealAvid.com.

