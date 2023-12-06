Remington Ammunition has announced the release of the 2024 edition of its iconic Bullet Knife — The Waterfowler. The annual tradition has become a favorite among collectors. Available only in limited quantities, the annual Bullet Knife is often considered one of America’s most sought-after pocketknives.

Made in the United States, the Waterfowler is a limited-edition collectible knife. Each knife features a 1095 carbon steel clip point blade, a partially serrated long spey blade, a birding gut hook, and the famous nickel silver bullet shield inlaid in a genuine jigged bone handle.

In a revival of Remington’s tradition of years past, the company has partnered with award-winning wildlife artist Scot Storm to produce an annual painting celebrating each year’s new Bullet Knife. The 2024 Waterfowler painting entitled “Tangled Moment” highlights a father and son caught by surprise by an inbound flight of cupped wings waterfowl.

Bullet knife fans and collectors can find The Waterfowler Bullet Knife (MSRP $149.99), see this year’s artwork, and purchase other collectible items celebrating The Waterfowler on Remington.com.

