Building on the company’s namesake Headrest Safe, the Slide Headrest Safe is an all-new two-piece system that allows users to keep their valuables safe both in and out of their vehicle.

The Slide Headrest Safe features an interior removable safe that slides in and out of the headrest housing so you can securely store anything of value and take it with you when you leave your vehicle.

Once removed, the interior safe made of 18-gauge steel functions as an easy-to-carry lockbox with an off-shoulder strap and is compliant in states where handguns must be securely stored during transport out of your vehicle. It’s also TSA-compliant, enabling it for use during air transportation.

Like the original Headrest Safe, the Slide is equipped with a quick-access biometric lock reader and keypad, allowing for rapid access to whatever you choose to have securely stored away, such as your firearm, cash or medications, while knowing they will stay out of the hands of kids, valets or intruders.

Thanks to its universal design, the Slide Headrest Safe will fit in virtually all vehicles with a two-prong post headrest pattern and can easily be installed by yourself.