Springfield Armory is counting down to the launch of a new firearm on July 12 with a nationwide special event offering participants a chance to shoot as well as potentially win the new product.

To celebrate the debut of this new firearm, Springfield is partnering with Federal Ammunition and ranges across the country for a “Hit the Range and Win” promotion on July 15. The first 50 shooters at each event will receive a Springfield Armory hat as well as a Pro Shot Splatter Shot target and 10 rounds of Federal ammunition to use on the range with the new firearm.

To find the participating range nearest you, check out Springfield’s interactive map on their countdown to launch site: https://spr-ar.com/r/5597.