Star Spangled Banger Desert Eagle From Magnum Research
Honoring The Red, White, And Blue
The limited edition “Star Spangled Banger” Desert Eagle pistol from Magnum Research is the ultimate expression of American patriotism.
Each Star Spangled pistol is custom finished in a distressed Cerakote, with the American flag added in color to the frame, slide and barrel.
The Star Spangled Banger Desert Eagle starts as a model DE50, chambered in the popular .50 AE caliber. It includes a 6” barrel with a picatinny optics rail and integral muzzle brake, rubber grips, fixed combat sights, and one seven round magazine.
SPECS
• Model: DE50SSB
• Caliber: .50 AE
• Barrel Length: 6 inches
• Overall Length: 10.75 inches
• Height: 6.25 inches
• Width: 1.25 inches
• Weight: 4 lbs. 7 oz.
• Sights: Combat Type, Fixed
• Capacity: 7 rounds
The Star Spangled Banger Desert Eagle is exclusively available from Bill Hicks & Co., Ltd. and priced at $2,621 MSRP.
