The all-new Streamlight SpeedLocker is a portable storage container with a secure, non-electronic keypad locking system that provides fast, one-handed, direct access to valuable items at home or on the go without the need for batteries or a power source.

Measuring 12.4 inches long, 8.2 inches wide and 2.78 inches high, the lightweight container is designed to carry a variety of items that require safe, secure storage, including various compact firearm models. It’s also great to securely store personal items, such as a wallet, car keys, travel documents, etc. The container’s foam insert helps to protect and secure stored items.

The SpeedLocker’s patented mechanical five punch keypad provides for 31 lock combinations, which can easily be changed with the included Allen key. The container is air-travel suitable when used with the supplied padlock. It also comes with a front nameplate that can be personalized for ownership identification.

The SpeedLocker’s rugged hard shell is made of high-impact polymer and features a convenient folding carry handle. Its internal dimensions are 8.0 inches long by 7.1 inches wide, allowing for the storage of various compact firearms and other items. It weighs 2.6 pounds without contents, is water resistant, and comes with mounting holes to secure the box to rigid surfaces such as lockers, toolboxes or a vehicle center console.

Like other Streamlight products, the SpeedLocker (MSRP $165) is covered by the company’s lifetime warranty. For more information, visit Streamlight.com.