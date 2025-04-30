Streamlight TLR-1 HP
High-Candela Weapon Light
Building on the success of its bestselling TLR-1 HL weapon light, the new Streamlight TLR-1 HP is a high-candela version that delivers 65,000 candela for illuminating targets at a distance, like at the end of a dark alley or down a wooded path.
The TLR-1 HP features a white LED that is impervious to shock and a special optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. It delivers 1,000 lumens, 65,000 candela over 510 meters. It’s powered by 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries for a run time of 1.75 hours. A tethered battery door and latch mechanism prevent door loss while providing easy battery replacement.
The versatile, high-lumen light is available in two models to fit long guns as well as handguns with GLOCK-style and MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails. It can be quickly mounted to a broad range of weapons using Streamlight’s one-handed snap-on and tighten interface, which keeps hands away from the muzzle.
Fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-1 HP weighs 4.32 ounces and measures 3.39 inches long. It has an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.
The long gun model of the TLR-1 HP is available in black and has an MSRP of $367. The model for handguns is available in both black and Flat Dark Earth, with MSRPs of $292.96 and $305.24, respectively. Each model comes with Streamlight’s limited lifetime warranty.
Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.