Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Tagua Gunleather Sidecar DCH

Written By Handgunner Staff
1

A versatile holster ideal for both IWB or OWB carry, the Tagua Gunleather Sidecar DCH features a pair of removable, reinforced steel clips for optimal security and comfort. It’s constructed with premium leather to stand up to years of wear while quickly drawing from the open-top design.

With a multi-fit concept available in several sizes in black or brown, the Sidecar DCH can accommodate a wide range of popular handguns for right-hand carry.

It’s field-tested for safety and comes backed by Tagua Gunleather’s warranty.

To learn more about the Sidecar DCH (MSRP $59.99), visit TaguaGunleather.com.

1

