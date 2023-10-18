1
Tagua Gunleather Sidecar DCH
A versatile holster ideal for both IWB or OWB carry, the Tagua Gunleather Sidecar DCH features a pair of removable, reinforced steel clips for optimal security and comfort. It’s constructed with premium leather to stand up to years of wear while quickly drawing from the open-top design.
With a multi-fit concept available in several sizes in black or brown, the Sidecar DCH can accommodate a wide range of popular handguns for right-hand carry.
It’s field-tested for safety and comes backed by Tagua Gunleather’s warranty.
To learn more about the Sidecar DCH (MSRP $59.99), visit TaguaGunleather.com.
Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.