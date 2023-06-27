Tagua Gunleather Tomahawk 4-In-1

The Tomahawk 4-in-1 holster from Tagua Gunleather offers reliable retention and allows for multiple carry styles.

The Tomahawk 4-in-1 is constructed of premium steelhide for long-lasting durability in a comfortable, lightweight package.

Built for secure retention and safe concealment with a thumb break retainer, this versatile holster can be worn in four different positions for custom comfort: inside the waistband, belt, strong side, or cross-draw. The open-top design offers easy access for quick drawing and simple, smooth reholstering.

Available in left- or right-handed configurations for a wide range of handguns, the Tomahawk 4-in-1 is backed by the Tagua Gunleather Limited Lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit TaguaGunleather.com.

