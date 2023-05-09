Telum Tactical Titan Series Automatic Knives

Telum Tactical has launched a new push-button automatic knife — the Titan Series.

The company’s largest automatic design to date, the Titan Series features a 4-inch D2 stonewashed tanto blade with a flat grind and black titanium finish. The textured G10 handle provides sure gripping and easy carrying with a tip-up pocket clip design.

The knives are engineered for quick and easy operation with the push of a button that releases the coil spring to open fully. The bottom also functions as the locking mechanism when open to securely hold the blade in the open position. A slide safety lock on the side can be used to lock the button in both the closed and open positions.

The Telum Tactical Titan knives measure 5 inches when closed and retail for $74.99. They’re assembled in Minden, La., and like all Telum Tactical knives, they’re backed by a lifetime warranty.

To learn more about the Titan Series and browse the full Telum Tactical lineup, visit telumtactical.com.

