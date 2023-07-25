The V-Slide OWB holster is the newest addition to the Versacarry Versatac holster line. The minimal holster design has a smaller footprint allowing it to be worn in a variety of positions.

Made in the U.S., the optics-compatible V-Slide features a custom-molded polymer front to fit many popular firearm models. The Polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate threaded barrels.

For a confident and customizable draw, the V-Slide also has an adjustable retention screw. Two belt loops keep the holster securely in place when in use, and the small design allows it to fit in between pant belt loops for easy positioning.

Like most Versacarry products, the V-Slide is constructed with premium water buffalo leather which offers minimal stretch and can withstand years of use.