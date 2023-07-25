Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

V-Slide OWB Holster
From Versacarry

Written By Handgunner Staff
5

The V-Slide OWB holster is the newest addition to the Versacarry Versatac holster line. The minimal holster design has a smaller footprint allowing it to be worn in a variety of positions.

Made in the U.S., the optics-compatible V-Slide features a custom-molded polymer front to fit many popular firearm models. The Polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate threaded barrels.

For a confident and customizable draw, the V-Slide also has an adjustable retention screw. Two belt loops keep the holster securely in place when in use, and the small design allows it to fit in between pant belt loops for easy positioning.

Like most Versacarry products, the V-Slide is constructed with premium water buffalo leather which offers minimal stretch and can withstand years of use.

The V-Slide is available in three colors: distressed brown ($39.99), black ($39.99), and Versacarry’s new color gun metal gray with khaki thread ($44.99).

For more information and a full list of compatible firearms, visit versacarry.com.

Want more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.

5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

blue background with white and read text that reads
What To Do With...
In the words of Benjamin Franklin, "Nothing is certain except death and taxes." And while no one really wants to dwell on their own mortality, it's...
Read Full Article
New Life For A...
After getting his .32 Colt Police Positive Speciare-barreled, Tank finally had the chance to handload some of his favorite loads.
Read Full Article
Wilson Combat SFT9 Lightrail
Wilson Combat...
By popular demand, Wilson Combat has announced a lightrail frame option of its popular SFT9 double stack 9mm pistol.
Read Full Article