Versacarry Sabre
OWB Cross-Draw Holster
Versacarry has expanded its popular Versatac holster line with the addition of the Sabre cross-draw OWB holster. The Sabre sets itself apart with its purposeful cross-draw configuration and negative cant, allowing it to be comfortably worn on the left side of a right-handed user.
Made in the USA, the Sabre features a non-collapsible design, courtesy of the inlaid polymer seamlessly embedded in the premium water buffalo leather. Adding to its user-centric design, the Sabre also features a raised leather protective backing for day-long comfort, keeping the firearm comfortably positioned away from the user.
The Sabre is available in four sizes to accommodate a wide range of firearms and boasts multi-point tension adjustments.
The Defender Alpha and Bravo outside the waistband holsters also join the Versatac lineup. The Defender Alpha showcases a distinctive Black Alpha Patch Design, while the Defender Bravo features the sleek Black Bravo patch. With four available sizes and various barrel lengths, these optics-compatible holsters accommodate a wide spectrum of firearms and feature Versacarry’s multi-point tension adjustment system.
For deeper concealment, Versacarry also introduced the Covert IWB holster. Similar to its other offerings, the optics-compatible Covert features a non-collapsible design, adjustable cant, optics compatibility and multi-point tension adjustment system.
For more information, visit versacarry.com.
