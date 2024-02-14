Versacarry Sabre OWB Cross-Draw Holster

Versacarry has expanded its popular Versatac holster line with the addition of the Sabre cross-draw OWB holster. The Sabre sets itself apart with its purposeful cross-draw configuration and negative cant, allowing it to be comfortably worn on the left side of a right-handed user.

Made in the USA, the Sabre features a non-collapsible design, courtesy of the inlaid polymer seamlessly embedded in the premium water buffalo leather. Adding to its user-centric design, the Sabre also features a raised leather protective backing for day-long comfort, keeping the firearm comfortably positioned away from the user.

The Sabre is available in four sizes to accommodate a wide range of firearms and boasts multi-point tension adjustments.