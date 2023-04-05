Designed for quick target acquisition and accurate follow up shots, the Viridian E SERIES red laser sight is the only gun-specific laser sight for the TaurusTX 22 Compact.

According to Viridian, the latest E SERIES Laser Sights are made for the conceal and carry owner who wants power and affordability. The “E” in E SERIES is a nod to why it’s essential for daily carry, which is because it offers the most laser power legally available on the market.

E SERIES Laser Sights are designed to easily fit onto the pistol’s trigger guard, hold up to the toughest conditions and provide 6+ hours of battery life with a constant laser. It has a range of 25 yards in daylight and 1 mile at night.

These sights feature an ambidextrous ON/OFF button with a 5 minute auto shut off, are powered by a 1/3N battery, and quickly mount with tools included in the package.

The E SERIES red laser sight for TaurusTX 22 Compact is priced at $132 and backed by Viridian’s seven-year warranty.

For more information, visit ViridianWeaponTech.com.

