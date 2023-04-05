Online Exclusive: Spring Cleaning

Viridian E SERIES Laser Sight
For TaurusTX 22 Compact

Written By Handgunner Staff
0

Designed for quick target acquisition and accurate follow up shots, the Viridian E SERIES red laser sight is the only gun-specific laser sight for the TaurusTX 22 Compact.

According to Viridian, the latest E SERIES Laser Sights are made for the conceal and carry owner who wants power and affordability. The “E” in E SERIES is a nod to why it’s essential for daily carry, which is because it offers the most laser power legally available on the market.

E SERIES Laser Sights are designed to easily fit onto the pistol’s trigger guard, hold up to the toughest conditions and provide 6+ hours of battery life with a constant laser. It has a range of 25 yards in daylight and 1 mile at night.

These sights feature an ambidextrous ON/OFF button with a 5 minute auto shut off, are powered by a 1/3N battery, and quickly mount with tools included in the package.

The E SERIES red laser sight for TaurusTX 22 Compact is priced at $132 and backed by Viridian’s seven-year warranty.

For more information, visit ViridianWeaponTech.com.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

False Assumptions!
I’m saying you can carry a larger gun concealed — every day even. To be clear, I’m not talking about one more powerful or in a larger caliber
Read Full Article
side view of TaurusTX 22 handgun with Viridian E SERIES red laser sight
Viridian E...
A high-vis red laser designed for quick target acquisition and accurate follow up shots, the Viridian E SERIES is the only gun-specific laser sight for the...
Read Full Article
Why Women Are...
From the mouths of men themselves, The Gun Cranks rant about why so many of them get it wrong when recommending guns for their female loved ones, training...
Read Full Article