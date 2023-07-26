Wilson Combat SFT9 Lightrail

By popular demand, Wilson Combat has announced the SFT9 Lightrail, a lightrail frame option of its popular SFT9 double stack 9mm pistol.

The foundation of the SFT9 begins as a solid block of the highest quality T6-7075 Aluminum that is precision machined on computer-controlled machining centers until all that remains is the finished one-piece solid frame. The solid frame design is more rugged than other firearm designs with a modular grip/frame construction and thinner, with a width of only 1.155 inches. The reduced diameter of the Wilson Combat solid frame along with the TRAK grip strap texture improves recoil control and reduces muzzle flip during rapid fire.

The “Commander” length slide and barrel of the SFT9 are machined in-house at Wilson Combat’s facility in Berryville, Arkansas, where gunsmiths hand-fit each 4¼” match-grade bushing-style barrel. The stainless steel slide wears a corrosion-resistant and virtually scratch-proof black DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) physical vapor deposition finish. It features dovetail front and rear sights and wide cocking serrations for enhanced traction.

The Wilson Combat TRAK grip texture on the front and the rear of the grip frame offers a non-abrasive comfortable grip without sharp edges to snag on cover garments.

As with other Wilson Combat firearms, the SFT9 Lightrail is covered by the company’s no strings attached lifetime customer service guarantee.