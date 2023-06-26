1
XS Sights Introduces R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights
For GLOCK And Smith & Wesson Pistols
XS Sights has introduced R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights for GLOCK and Smith & Wesson pistols, featuring significant improvements from its gen 1 counterpart.
The new and improved second-generation R3D notch and post tritium sights are engineered to give gun owners a brighter, stronger set of self-defense sights that are even easier to install than the original models and built to withstand years of EDC use and abuse.
The two rear tritium dots are bigger and brighter than those on the original R3D. The new sights also have a PVC ring surrounding the rear sight lamps for a more defined edge to improve sight picture and further differentiate the front dot from the rear sight lamps. The rear sight is also blacked out and serrated to reduce glare.
When paired with the high-contrast, orange or green dual-illuminated photo-luminescent Glow Dot front sight with a tritium vial, the R3D 2.0 provides more visible indexing for precision alignment. At 0.145 inches, this front sight is wider than many on the market. Its Glow Dot activates after absorbing ambient light to glow in low light while the tritium lamp is self-luminous, glowing in low or no light for 12 years.
The new EasyPress features built into the dovetail of the R3D 2.0 rear sight eliminate the need for filing and hammering. XS Sights has paired a crush zone with a lead-in edge which reduces the force needed for installation by up to 50%. The directional lead allows the sight to be pressed over 1/3 of the way through the slide’s dovetail before making full contact. After full contact is made between the sight wall and dovetail, the crush zone begins to collapse, making final installation easy.
The R3D 2.0 sights feature a Black Nitride finish with double the corrosion resistance of the original black oxide surface treatment. They are CNC machined in XS’s Ft. Worth, Texas facility and retail for $131.99-$142.99.
The new R3D 2.0 sights are currently available for the following:
GLOCK
• All models — Standard height and suppressor height
Smith & Wesson
• M&P/M&P 2.0 Standard Models (Novak style rear sight) – Standard height
• M&P/M&P2.0 C.O.R.E. (optics ready) – Standard height and suppressor height
• Shield/Shield 2.0/Shield Plus/Shield OR/Equalizer – Standard height
For more information, visit XSSights.com.
