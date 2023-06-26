XS Sights Introduces R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights

XS Sights has introduced R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights for GLOCK and Smith & Wesson pistols, featuring significant improvements from its gen 1 counterpart.

The new and improved second-generation R3D notch and post tritium sights are engineered to give gun owners a brighter, stronger set of self-defense sights that are even easier to install than the original models and built to withstand years of EDC use and abuse.

The two rear tritium dots are bigger and brighter than those on the original R3D. The new sights also have a PVC ring surrounding the rear sight lamps for a more defined edge to improve sight picture and further differentiate the front dot from the rear sight lamps. The rear sight is also blacked out and serrated to reduce glare.

When paired with the high-contrast, orange or green dual-illuminated photo-luminescent Glow Dot front sight with a tritium vial, the R3D 2.0 provides more visible indexing for precision alignment. At 0.145 inches, this front sight is wider than many on the market. Its Glow Dot activates after absorbing ambient light to glow in low light while the tritium lamp is self-luminous, glowing in low or no light for 12 years.