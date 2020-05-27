Buntlines By The Numbers

Colt did something unique, at least with their early Bunt-line Specials — they added serial numbers to barrels that weren’t matched to numbers on the frames. These numbers had a BB prefix for “Buntline Barrel” and then numbers starting with 100. Those numbers are stamped on barrel bottoms just in front of the cylinder’s base pin. Mine is BB318. According to the book Colt SAA Post War Model by George Garton, Colt produced 595 Buntline Specials with blue/case colored finish in 1957. There’s more proof mine was first year production.

Also in Garton’s informative book are basic Buntline Special production numbers for both blue/case color finish and nickel-plating. Colt made 3,994 blue/case colored Buntlines between 1957 and 1974 when 2nd Generation SAA production ended. During the same time frame the company only manufactured 65 nickel-plated Buntline Specials. All were chambered as .45 Colt.

Sales of Buntline Specials followed TV western trends. They sold best in their first three years: 595, 1644 and 277 of blue/case color. Figures didn’t reach triple digits again until 1970.

Did the extra-long Buntline barrel give super velocity to .45 Colts? Some comparative testing I did with my old 12″ barrel Buntline Special and a 7.5″ standard SAA says no. A charge of 8.0 grains of Unique with 255-gr. lead alloy bullet gave 999 fps from my 7.5″ barreled SAA and 10 fps less from the Buntline Special. Next I tried a charge of 7.2 grains of W231 with the same bullet. The 7.5″ barrel gave 937 fps and the Buntline Special beat that by only eight fps.

Obviously, the Buntline Special was a novelty sold by Colt without actual practical purpose. I’ve never been especially attracted to them but finding one from first year production still with its original albeit nearly destroyed box definitely tripped my trigger. Next I’d like to stumble on a 2nd Generation .45 with a 3″ barrel. Only 503 of those were made.

