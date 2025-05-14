Up & Down .44 Special

Skeeter Skelton also embraced the .44 Magnum even to the point of selling his S&W 4″ 1950 Target .44 Special. It did not take him long to realize the S&W .44 Magnum was larger, heavier and more powerful than he needed for LEO duties. He went back to the .44 Special. By 1967, S&W officially dropped the 1950 Target, by then known as the Model 24, .44 Special from production. Meanwhile over at Colt, the 2nd Generation .44 Special Single Action Army would be produced from 1957 to 1966 with the companion New Frontier arriving in 1962. Colt closed the lid of the coffin and S&W nailed it shut.

Skelton began writing in glowing terms about the .44 Special when no factory .44 Specials were available, so he took another road. In April 1972 Skeeter’s article, “Converting .357s to .44 Specials” appeared outlining the conversion of both the Ruger Old Model .357 Blackhawk and the S&W Highway Patrolman to .44 Special. The first conversion required a re-chambered cylinder and a custom barrel, while the latter worked best when using a 1950 Target/Model 24 barrel, which was still available at the time.

That one article started the ball rolling both in having other gunsmiths convert .357s to .44 Special, and in a few years resulting in the return of the Colt Single Action Army .44 Special. In February 1979, Skeeter announced “Victory At Last” with the return of the Colt .44 Special. It didn’t last long. By 1986, both the 3rd Generation Single Action Army and the New Frontier .44 Specials were gone once again. In the early 1990s, I was told by Colt we would never see the New Frontier or .44 Special again. Times and people change.

Meanwhile, over at S&W, a special run of blued Model 24s arrived in 1983–1984 followed by the Model 624 in 1984 only to disappear again in the early 1990s. However, the .44 Special is a survivor. S&W offered five-shot .44 Specials in both the Models 396 and 696 and, just perhaps, both the Mountain Gun and 329PD Scandium make better .44 Specials than .44 Magnums. Thanks to Clint Smith, S&W returned the 4″ N-Frame, fixed sighted 1950 Military/Model 21 as the Model 21-4. Since the turn of the century, 21st that is, Freedom Arms has offered the Model 97, five-shot single action in .44 Special, and USFA offers American-made single actions sixguns, both the standard Single Action Army and the Flat-Top Target in .44 Special.