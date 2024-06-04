About 25 Years Ago

Stories Included

We got to talking about the other guns he was giving to his grandchildren, several of which came from his service in World War II. A Captain in the 86th Blackhawk Division, he landed at LeHavre in March of 1945. Along with his 8,000 fellow soldiers, it didn’t take long to see the horror up close. The once-thriving port city was utterly destroyed. Wreckage everywhere, punctuated by misshapen iron, formerly support structures, warehouses and the usual port facilities.

He had never talked much about the war, but when the guns came out, he seemed to open up, just a bit. He maintained his lock on the ugly, as he had his entire life, but did share a few lighter anecdotes.

My brother ended up with an FN 1906 (you might know it as a 1905) .25 ACP vest pocket pistol, this one taken from a German officer. By April 1945, the 86th was coursing through the Ruhr under Patton’s 3rd Army and was taking prisoners by the tens of thousands.

I had to ask him how he brought it home. With a rare smirk from a very serious man, he told me. “Well, the way it worked, when we relieved the German prisoners of their guns, you could take one home, but you had to get permission from the officer in charge. As it turned out, I was the officer in charge of the prisoners…”