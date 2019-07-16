Last summer for the first time in my life I thought I might have to use a gun to defend myself. I did not, but the episode rattled me that day, and six months later I still wonder about it. The encounter was very strange.



It was a hot July evening. Yvonne had some sort of meeting for horse lovers, so a visiting friend and I decided we needed ice cream. We duly drove into town to the nearest Dairy Queen and each got chocolate sundaes. For some reason my friend was driving, but we were in my mini-van. The evening was decidedly warm so we parked under a shade tree in a parking lot behind the DQ. It belonged to them, was paved, I’d say about 50 yards long and perhaps 20 yards wide. It could be entered from both the front of the DQ and an exit at the rear onto another city street. There were a few picnic tables but we had the place to ourselves — briefly.



While we sat there enjoying our treat, I happened to notice a fellow in the next lot about 20 yards away behind an electrician’s or plumber’s business. He was unloading tools from a work truck. I’m fairly situationally aware and pointed out to my buddy, “The guy over there is packing.” That’s perfectly fine here in Montana, openly or concealed with a CCW license. The fellow appeared to have a 1911 on his right hip and a spare mag on his left side.



Now hold that thought for a moment.



About then what I call a “bubba-mobile” roared in from the front parking lot entrance. It was painted primer gray, had rusted-out fenders and a muffler so loud we could barely hear one another. The driver had on a straw hat and at least a three or four day’s beard stubble. He backed into a parking space about 20 feet to my right, parallel with us, but only stayed a moment. Then he roared away, screeching his tires, out the back entrance to the street. We shrugged and continued minding our own business.

Mere minutes later Mr. Bubba again roared into the lot from the front passing close behind our parked mini-van. He then stopped with his truck situated so we would be perfectly T-boned if he backed up. And that’s exactly what he did, again screeching his tires — but stopping a mere foot or two from the driver’s side door of our vehicle. Then he roared away out the back entrance again making his tires squeal. My friend said, “Heck if he had kept going he would have hit me dead center.”



That’s when I double checked my S&W Model 442 .38 to make sure it was loaded.