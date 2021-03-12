‘Common Sense’ Gun Law
For many years, the gun control lobby has contended it wants only to see “common sense” gun laws adopted, but their definition seems much different than one might normally consider common sense.
Along comes SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb, putting things in perspective.
“State preemption is the most common sense approach to firearms regulation there is,” he said in a prepared statement. “It provides uniformity on gun laws from one state border to the other.”
Gottlieb’s perspective about this case comes from years of jousting with gun prohibitionists. His is not a jaundiced view, but seasoned, based on experience. There is no reconciliation on this issue.
“Let’s be clear about something,” he said in a news release. “Edmonds didn’t adopt this safe storage mandate in the interest of safety, but rather to challenge and erode, if not irreparably dismantle the state preemption law. The city has no business dictating to citizens how they should store firearms in their own homes.”
None of the proponents of the “safe storage” regulation explained how it could possibly be enforced. We know one thing, of course — Edmonds officials may not be giving up.
Councilwoman Adrienne Fraley-Monillas was quoted by the Everett Herald: “We’re looking at (the ruling) and what we’re going to do next. Any time you lose in court it is a disappointment. If this ordinance may have saved a child’s life because a parent locked away a gun it is worth it.”
https://www.saf.org/wa-appeals-court-unanimously-upholds-preemption-in-saf-lawsuit/