Colt's Cartridge Conversions That Weren't

With the big .44 conversions both methods of alteration were used, but at least as sold by Colt they were all chambered for .44 Colt centerfire. The Richards version was most numerous with about 9,000 made and only about 2,100 .44s were based on the Richards-Mason system.

The U.S. Army bought 1,200 Colt Richards Conversions in 1871 and issued them to cavalry units stationed throughout the west. By many accounts they were very well received by the troops.

Although I’ve owned and/or shot both .38 and .44 caliber original Colt Conversions, I consider them too rare and too valuable to use very often. Therefore, some years back I had a gunsmith (Not named here because I don’t think he still makes them.) build both a Richards Conversion .44, and a Richards-Mason .38 on new Colt cap and ball frames. They are beauties, and in fact since this gunsmith had a spare .44 barrel defective near the muzzle, I had him bob it off to 2.75″ to replicate a snubby-conversion used by El Paso City Marshall Dallas

Stoudenmire in the early 1880s. The switch between 8″ and 2.75″ barrel can be made in about a minute.

Back when Colt originally made these conversions they left the barrels’ groove diameters as they had been for .36 and .44 caliber cap and

ball revolvers. Nominally, such were .375″ and .451″. That necessitated the use of either heel-type bullets or hollowbase ones. I use the former in the .44 and the latter in the .38; both over full cases of black powder. Both are great fun to shoot, and believe me, that little snubby .44’s black powder muzzle blast will wake up the neighborhood.

Of course there were other conversions during the 1870s — many frontier gunsmiths did their own. But this is a nutshell-sized story of the ones Colt made and sold.

