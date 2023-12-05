COLT’S SAA 2nd Generation

What’s New?

Not too much changed between the 1st and 2nd Generation. Barrel length and finish options remained basically the same as did interchangeability for most parts. Many early 2nd Generation SAAs were fitted with leftover 1st Generation hammers on which cone-shaped firing pins were solidly fixed. When those ran out, new hammers had bottle-shaped firing pins with some looseness. Except for special orders, grips were checkered hard rubber.

For the first time starting in 1957, a 12″ barrel length was cataloged as the Buntline. Furthermore, a total of 503 Sheriff’s Model .45s wore 3″ barrels. In 1956, introductory calibers were .38 Special and .45 Colt. In 1958, the .44 Special was added, and in 1960 so was the .357 Magnum. By 1963, the .38 Special was dropped. The .44 Special got the ax in 1966. These are interesting facts; no .44 Specials came with 4¾” barrels, and all 12″ Buntlines and Sheriff’s Models were .45 Colt.

According to the book Colt’s SAA Post War Models by George Garton, during 2nd Generation production, a total of 10,951 SAAs were chambered for .38 Special, 15,821 for .357 Magnum, only 2,073 for .44 Special and 38,794 .45 Colts were made.

Among 2nd Generation production, there were two genres of single actions made different from stock SAAs. One will be slightly touched upon here, and another not at all. The latter are target-sighted New Frontiers, which deserve a work devoted solely to them. The first genre is commemoratives. Colt put out a passel of those in the 1960s and early 1970s, and in general, they fell flat. Mostly, they were considered too gaudy by serious Colt fans.

The exceptions for me are the 1873-1973 PEACEMAKER CENTENNIALS, which actually didn’t make it to dealers until about 1975. These SAAs were built precisely as the ones made in the 1870s. Those chambered as .45s duplicated the military version, but .44-40s were fully nickel-plated. That was right down to very thin sights, fixed firing pins on hammers, one-piece wood grips on .45s and hard rubber eagle type on .44-40s. Their only commemorative feature was the 1873-1973 PEACEMAKER CENTENNIAL logo on the left sides of .45 barrels and right sides of .44 barrels. The .44s even had the acid-etched COLT FRONTIER SIX SHOOTER on the left side of the barrel and tiny “.44 C.F.” on the rear of the trigger guard. Only 2,002 of each caliber were made. I have a pair of each, and for traditionalists, they are some of the finest SAAs.