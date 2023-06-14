DEATH OF A MONSTER

The Weapons

There is broad disagreement about the three handguns drawn during this incident but none about the one long gun that was deployed. Gabcik was unquestionably armed with a 9mm British submachine gun. It was compact enough to be easily folded or disassembled to hide from view until brought into action. The Sten gun, as it’s usually spelled, should probably be spelled in all caps as STEN because it’s neither a nickname nor a contraction but an acronym. The name pays homage to both the designers and the manufacturer.

Handgunner’s own Dr. Will Dabbs explains, “The word Sten was a portmanteau combining the last names of the gun’s designers, Major Reginald Shepherd and Harold Turpin, along with EN for the Enfield factory where it was designed. In its simplest form, the Sten gun had a mere 59 parts and cost $10 to build ($160 today, or about one-seventh the cost of a wartime Thompson).”

Regarding the three handguns, though, historians can agree on only two things. One is that the Germans were using German-made pistols, and the Czech freedom fighters, American-made semi-automatic pistols, only one of which was fired during that particular incident. The other is that the pistol fired by the one Czech, Gabcik, was a Colt.

Johannes Klein, Heydrich’s chauffeur and sole bodyguard, was the first to fire shots. Different documentaries and history articles have him shooting a Walther PPK, a Walther P-38, or a Luger.

Heydrich himself was seen to draw a pistol, stand up in his open-top Mercedes and take aim, and then pursue Gabcik for a short distance on foot before doubling over in apparent great pain. While some accounts have him shooting at Gabcik and missing, others have Heydrich not firing a shot. We’ll return to that matter shortly.

What pistol did Heydrich draw? Accounts by historians and documentarians again vary wildly. Some say a Walther PP or PPK; some say a Walther P-38, but most, including Wikipedia, insist it was a Luger.

The Nazis investigated this incident thoroughly and produced a detailed report. With typical Teutonic precision, one would presume it would have detailed these things down to the serial numbers. Unfortunately, I have been unable to find it. If any of our readers can lead us to a copy, please advise me via Handgunner’s editor.

Almost every source indicates the Czechs had been issued Colt Pocket Model autos, usually described as the 1903 model, which would have been .32 ACP as opposed to the .380 ACP Model of 1908. These guns were definitely out there in the European Theater, issued to some OSS operatives and among the handguns general officers of the U.S. Army were authorized to be issued. General George Patton, Jr. had a 1908 .380 which he rarely carried. The Allies’ Supreme Commander, General Dwight Eisenhower, chose another option, the .38 Colt Detective Special, which he wore concealed as an early adopter of appendix inside-the-waistband carry.

However, in his authoritative book on the SOE’s operations such as this one, Giles Milton wrote, “If (their) grenade failed to kill Heydrich, they were to shoot him ‘at close quarters with their Colt .38 Super.’ ”

The assassination plan — the third, after two other plans had proven logistically impossible — was for the Czechs to ambush Heydrich in his open-top Mercedes convertible at a hairpin turn on what intelligence had established would be his route of the day, where his driver would have to slow to a crawl. If the plan was to shoot through an automobile, that was exactly what the Colt .38 Super was designed for! Introduced in 1929, its purpose was to shoot through auto bodies to defeat the “motor bandits” dominating crime stories in American newspaper headlines. Its pointy-nose copper jacketed 130-grain bullet at over 1,200 feet per second, with nine rounds in the magazine and a tenth in the firing chamber, would have been the right tool for the job. The Special Operations Executive group, which oversaw the assassination plan, had access to the advice of their elite commando trainers, William Fairbairn and Eric Sykes. Fairbairn had armed his Shanghai police earlier with the same platform, the Colt Government Model 1911, albeit in .45 caliber, and proven its worth in combat. For this assignment, the .38 Super version would have been perfectly logical.