Did Japan Nuke Australia?

There is certain foundational dogma in world history that we accept at face value as objective truth. Here are a few examples — the only time nuclear weapons have actually been deployed in anger was in 1945 against Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Thanks to the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, there has not been an aboveground nuclear test anywhere in the world since its adoption in October 1963. Nation states can still do underground testing so long as no radioactive debris falls beyond their national boundaries. Even North Korea’s resident insane person Kim Jong Un has had sense enough to adhere to that. We all know that stuff to be true, right?

Well, on 28 May 1993, seismologists detected a curious anomaly in the West Australian outback. It registered a paltry 3.6 on the Richter scale and was written off to a natural seismic occurrence. However, in the context of subsequent events, there are those who firmly believe this seismological blip to have been something altogether different.