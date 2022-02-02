Flying Footwear

I recently had to do some commercial flying. It was, as anticipated, a ghastly experience. I do so pity those born after 9/11. They will never know a world wherein flying was fun.

In the old days, you sometimes went through a metal detector and sometimes didn’t. When you did, it wasn’t like it is today. Back then you could forget a Swiss Army knife in your front left pocket and the scanner probably wouldn’t notice. Nowadays that massive machine likely either renders me sterile, vacuums up my soul or some toxic combination.

Back then your family met you at the gate. If ever you needed a pick-me-up you could just sit at the jetway and soak up the joyful reunions. Now you feel like a criminal just walking into the building. I fear that’s never going to change.

As I was recently enduring a mind-numbing layover, I entertained myself with people-watching. I mused over what I thought each of the nearby strangers did in the real world. I have a pretty vivid imagination.

What really struck me was the footwear. Tennis shoes were obviously common. However, I saw quite a few flip-flops as well. One lady was flying the friendly skies in her house slippers. That makes my skin crawl.