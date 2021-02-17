What’s It Like?

Driving the Sherman is like steering a condominium. That thing has a simply breathtaking amount of inertia. However, the engine and drivetrain are meticulously maintained. The powerplant fires right up and pushes that 35-ton beast around with surprising vigor.

The tank course takes you through a river and past a variety of pill boxes, bombed out vehicles and the sundry detritus of combat. Ask them nicely and stuff explodes as you go by. At the far end of the tank course is the live fire range.

Did I mention all the guns are live? On the Sherman that’s the 76mm main gun, the .30-caliber bow gun and coax, and the .50-cal up top. The bow guns are great for kids. There’s just so much mischief you can get into with a gun set into an armored ball mount on a tank.

You fire the main gun from outside the turret. Part of that is for safety’s sake. These weapons are vintage, so the fighting compartment is empty when you touch them off. However, it’s also way more fun standing outside the vehicle so you can see. They snake the firing lanyard through the side loading hatch. There are always cars downrange upon which you can vent your frustrations. Shooting that thing for real will reliably clear your sinuses. I laughed until my face hurt.

I honestly don’t know if I have ever had so much fun. The accommodations are breathtaking and the food superb. The people are also some of the nicest I’ve ever met. Additionally, the Ox Ranch is crawling with exotic animals. Herds of giraffe, ostrich, water buffalo, and countless others give the place an inimitable flavor. This is very likely the coolest place on the planet.

For more info: drivetanks.com

