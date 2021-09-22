Is there such a thing? Literally — forces of darkness — seeking to subvert human freedom and reduce humanity to iron-curtain rule? Are elite people active among us, like outrageous tyrants of the past whose names you know, names I won’t mention? People whose goal is to disarm you, render you helpless, then exercise absolute control over you?

That’s a pretty grim picture and hard to imagine. You’re reluctant to accept such a thing could exist here. I know I am. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce us under absolute despotism, it’s increasingly difficult to ignore the signs.

It is becoming so difficult to ignore, an increasing number of states, counties, cities and towns are considering, introducing or enacting Sanctuary Policies. A Sanctuary Policy is local legislation that legally places specific areas of jurisdiction (legal control) solely into local hands. Done properly, such a policy prevents federal meddling where it’s none of their business, based on clear precedent and rules of federalism.

Federalism is the principle that we Americans have two governments operating for us at the same time: one national, also called federal, and 50 states, with separate distinct powers. The powers delegated are subject to consent of the people governed.