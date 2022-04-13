Guncrank Diaries: Dog Redux: Free Dog, Bad Dad

Opinions

After publishing my first column on Dog, I got one letter from a reader deeply incensed I would abuse my hound so. He was terribly offended Dog had to live outdoors without central heat and air conditioning. He felt my keeping her in such squalid circumstances bordered upon abuse. I fear I simply have to disagree.

Dog’s house was well insulated. Every year, my bride took an old sheet and sewed it into a big pillow. We would pack this ample cotton cloth bag with cedar chips and use that to make Dog’s bed. She got a fresh one every Fall. When it was warm, she just curled up on the front porch.

Dog didn’t wear a collar. We live so far out she never wandered far enough afield to pester the neighbors. Dog was the master of her own destiny. She came and went as she pleased. Dog wasn’t abused, neglected, or unloved. Dog was free.

Dog didn’t need to have her glands expressed, and she didn’t take doggie Xanax when it thundered out. We saw to it she was kept free from fleas, ticks and worms, but she didn’t spend much time at the vet. I have friends who feed their hounds Prozac for depression. Dog had little use for such as this. Liberty was her antidepressant.

My kids used to take an hour’s walk around the farm every day as a break from their homeschool curriculum. Dog kept them company every single time. Now the kids are grown and gone, my wife and I do the same most days. Dog never missed one. Though she was not terribly refined, Dog simply reeked of character. She was such an affectionate, civil beast.