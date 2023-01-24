Bringing Horrible Home

I had worked all night and wrapped up right after dawn. This particular stint had been extra horrible. I pulled into the driveway grimy, tired and foul. I slipped into the laundry room from the garage and was greeted by Samantha, our golden retriever.

Samantha was a rescue and a mighty fine hound. She was a doormat of a dog who didn’t have a violent or vicious bone in her body. She was forever eager to please and interminably patient with the kids. When they wanted to roll around on the floor with her or tug her ears, she just went with it. For that stage in our lives, she was the perfect dog.

I don’t myself care for cats. I don’t want bad things to happen to cats; I just don’t have any great affection for them. I view cats like lizards or birds. They’ll stick around if there’s something in it for them, but I never got the vibe that a cat really loved me.

By contrast, I have had dogs that would give their dying breath for me. Dogs are limitlessly loyal and protective. Dogs love you when you’re tired, grouchy, or smell bad. Dogs love unconditionally. People could learn a lot from their dogs.

This particular morning Samantha was in the laundry room because she had been distracting during school. I found myself similarly exiled from time to time. As a result, however, she was really glad to see me. On this day, I kind of needed that.

I scratched behind her ears and rubbed her neck. She responded by wagging her tail until it looked like it might break off. On the other side of the door, I could hear laughter and happiness coming from my family. The kids were doing school, and that was serious. However, there was pure, unfiltered love there. It was my favorite place in the world.