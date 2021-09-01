Of Domesticated Dogs and Feral Boys…

The year was 1913, and my grandfather was but eight years old. He lived on a rural Mississippi farm along with his parents and dozen siblings. Life was uniformly hard, but due to their collective unceasing toil the family never went hungry. It would be many decades before Al Gore would invent the Internet, so the local boys made their own entertainment. One reliable pastime was the orchestrated dogfight.

The neighboring mob of unruly boys showed up with their mangy hound ready to scrap. My grandfather and his brothers had little interest in putting their own dog up, but the visiting kids had made it a point of honor. The summer day was blisteringly hot, so they opened wide the hay doors. Reluctantly my grandfather and his siblings cleared out a circle in the top-floor hayloft in the big family barn and got ready to rumble.

The boys formed a ring around the periphery to watch the action. They then rubbed the two dogs’ noses together until the animals grew weary of it and set them loose. The two hounds tore into each other, both out for blood.

If this sounds raw, cruel, and vicious that’s because it was. The modest veneer of civilization under which we all so squirm these days is but a recent contrivance. We are ourselves not so far removed from the Romans and their wanton bloodsport.

It’s in our nature to scrap. Professional football is not that much different from small unit combat. Such stuff as this gory dogfight is quite appropriately illegal today. However, leave human beings to their own devices long enough and our baser instincts tend to bubble to the surface. To ignore this fact is to deny our primal natures. Now just try to enjoy the story.

They maintained two working dogs on my grandfather’s family farm. The larger of the two was currently getting actively destroyed in the aforementioned dogfight. The emergency backup dog was a diminutive feist terrier they kept around to manage rats. In this case the little feist squirmed in my grandfather’s lap watching the proceedings with at least as much enthusiasm as might the neighborhood boys. These two farm dogs were both buddies and partners, and the terrier was none too pleased with developments.