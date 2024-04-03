An Oddly Serendipitous Find

Nestled in between the candle holders and a couple of pieces of decorative pottery was a matching pair of human skulls. You can land a decent facsimile of a human skull on Amazon for $35. However, these were the real deal. You can always tell up close. The fakes never get the nasal turbinates right.

I asked if I could explore these more closely, and the man acquiesced. I hefted each skull in turn and looked it over. Both were spotlessly bleached, but the mandibles were missing. They were otherwise in decent shape. I turned each around in sequence to discover a clean 1/3-inch hole in the back of the occiput. There were no obvious exit wounds.

Entrance wounds to the skull, particularly from a handgun, are typically fairly clean. The far side, visible from the bottom through the foramen magnum when held up to the light just so, is characteristically beveled from the passage of the projectile. I innocently inquired regarding the details.

The man had been out walking in the swamp behind his house many years before and come across these two skulls half buried in the muck. He said the skeletons had clearly succumbed to animal predation some indeterminate period prior. The skulls were already old by the time he found them.

He took them both home and contacted a deputy sheriff who was a friend. This forgotten lawman dropped by to take a look and then opined that, given the age and condition of the remains, all involved might be better off if he just “made them go away.” The man subsequently rinsed the two obsolete brain buckets out vigorously, bleached them with Clorox, and let them dry on his back porch. Naturally, he then posted them atop his mantlepiece. After all, who wouldn’t?