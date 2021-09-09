The Deep Magic of Fatherhood

How could something so ethereal and diaphanous be so unimaginably powerful? I had never seen him before, but when our eyes met for the first time something inexplicable happened. If that kid suddenly needed a heart he could have mine. Such is the simply breathtaking gravitas of fatherhood.

As he grew, he challenged me in many different ways. Never before have I worked so hard on something so satisfying. Prior to his second birthday my son wasn’t terribly interesting. Once he developed a personality however, I just couldn’t get enough.

I don’t know that I ever really understood my relationship with God until I had kids of my own. I possessed the capacity to bend them to my will, but I chose not to do so. Even when they were making mistakes I allowed it because I appreciated that they would be better for the experience. I think there is something deep and timeless hidden there.

We were some of those homeschool freaks. Guns weren’t a problem, but an integral component of our school. Close combat skills were part of our academic curriculum. I included ammunition as a household school expense. When the time was right I taught my boys everything I knew about weapons, tactics, and combat both armed and otherwise.

We live way out in the sticks. The local cops, all of whom are friends, are twenty minutes distant on a good day. Concerned buddies would occasionally ask me if I was comfortable raising my family so far away from civilization. That always brought a smile. If some ne’er-do-well got past my boys he deserved anything he could find.