How To Clean

First, ignore most things you’ve ever read on a forum about cleaning or what products you have to use. Next, take it apart if it’s an auto (unload it first, etc., blah, blah) and have an old towel folded in half to put the bits on. Wipe everything off with some paper towels or those nifty red mechanic’s cloths. Once all the loose crud is wiped out (use Q-tips too), run a dry brush through the bore and chamber, then run a solvent patch through it and put it down. Then use a dry brush of some kind (toothbrush) to brush at the caked-on crud. No solvent or anything yet or you’ll just make black stinky goo.