I’d say the second most-asked-about topic in the reader mail pile would be questions about gun cleaning. The first? “What’s the perfect home defense gun/ammo?” We won’t go there right now, but I promise to simplify that one later; and it can be simplified, honest.

Nevertheless, the gun cleaning questions are rampant and often accompanied by much hand-wringing and worrisome comments like: “Am I slowly destroying my (fill in the blank gun) by not completely taking it apart down to the last pin and cleaning it within an inch of its life whenever I shoot even one round through it? Am I a failure? Will my wife divorce me if I don’t? Would that be a bad thing?”

Actually, you’re more than likely prolonging the life of your (fill in the blank gun) by not taking it apart down to the last pin whenever you shoot it. We’re not sure about the divorce thing though. A neighbor of ours owned a much-loved Ruger Standard Auto .22. He was one of those “detail strip it every time you shoot it and even sometimes for no reason other than you feel like it” guys. I have a vivid memory of that gun virtually coming apart in my hands when I first took it apart. And that’s not easy to do with a Ruger Standard Auto! The tolerances were so worn, it even rattled. Mr. Wallace had loved his gun to death.

What do you need to do to keep your guns ready to go? Not much, actually. I have several “levels” of clean for my own guns. Comedian Bill Murry once said, “A man’s laundry hamper can have several levels of dirty, some of which are still perfectly wearable.” Guns are sorta’ the same way. My “working” guns around our modest ranch here are wiped off now and again before I stow ’em. They don’t get shot much but are handled lots, so there’s no real need to clean them completely all the time.

With my carry guns, if I shoot more than a few rounds, I field strip it, give it a quick clean, lube it up, put it back together then shoot it at least once more to make sure it goes bang. Then I consider it ready. My general “safe queen” guns have their own “sub-levels” of clean. I can honestly say I never give it a second thought to shoot even a fancy gun, then simply give it a quick wipe and stow it. As a matter of fact, I have guns I’ve never cleaned, and have shot quite a bit. Heresy you say? Naw … just lazy, and damn, if they don’t seem to work fine. Don’t get me wrong, if you enjoy cleaning your guns, go for it, but most people over-clean, over-fuss and over-take-apart, causing undue wear and tear. Wipe off the outside so it looks nice, but don’t get any angst over the rest.

With modern powders and ammo — short of living in a humid climate — you don’t have to clean a bore simply because you shot the gun. I’ll be honest and tell you I don’t generally clean a “recreational” gun until it’s dirty enough to sort of be an embarrassment if I show it to somebody, or if it stops working because it’s kludged-up with crud. I think if I owned only a half-dozen guns I might feel differently, but when I might shoot a dozen in one day, the thought of cleaning all of them forces me to take a nap instead.