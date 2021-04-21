The Reasonable Man

In the second trial, People v. Henry Sweet, Darrow eloquently explained to the jury a cornerstone of any self-defense plea, what is generically known as the reasonable person doctrine: “What would a reasonable and prudent person have done, in the exact same situation, knowing what the defendant knew?” Here is how Darrow put it to the jury:

“Men are out in a boat, in an angry sea, with little food, and less water. No hope in sight. What will they do? They throw a companion overboard to save themselves, or they kill somebody to save themselves. Juries have come into court and passed on the question of whether they should have waited longer, or not. Later, the survivors were picked up by a ship and perhaps, if they had waited longer, all would have been saved; yet a jury, months after it was over, sitting safely in their jury-box, pass upon the question of whether they acted too quickly or not. Can they tell? No.

“To decide that case, you must be in a small boat, with little food and water; in a wild sea, with no sail in sight, and drifting around for hours or days in the face of the deep, beset by hunger and darkness and fear and hope. Then you can tell; but no man can tell without it. It can’t be done, gentlemen, and the law says so, and this Court will tell you so.

“Let me tell you what you must do, gentlemen. It is fine for lawyers to say, naively, that nothing happened. No foot was set upon that ground; as if you had to put your foot on the premises. You might put your hand on. The foot isn’t sacred. No foot was set upon their home. No shot was fired, nothing except that the house was stoned and windows broken; and an angry crowd was outside seeking their destruction. That is all. That is all, gentlemen.

“I say that no American citizen, unless he is black, need wait until an angry mob sets foot upon his premises before he kills. I say that no free man need wait to see just how far an aggressor will go before he takes life. The first instinct a man has is to save his life. He doesn’t need to experiment. He hasn’t time to experiment. When he thinks it is time to save his life, he has the right to act. There isn’t any question about it. It has been the law of every English-speaking country, so long as we have had law. Every man’s home is his castle, which even the King may not enter. Every man has a right to kill to defend himself or his family, or others, either in the defense of the home or in the defense of themselves.” (3)

Darrow’s argument worked. This second jury, again made up of all white males, found Henry Sweet not guilty on all charges. Despairing of any convictions, the prosecution dropped all remaining charges. The Sweet trials were over.

But the Sweets’ travails were not.