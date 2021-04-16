David Chipman for ATF Chief

If nothing else sounded alarm bells for gun rights activists, it was Biden’s nomination of David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

NPR profiled Chipman as a 25-year veteran of the ATF, who more recently worked as a policy adviser for the Giffords gun control lobbying group. As described by NPR, Giffords is “an organization that advocates for stricter gun laws and is led by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., who was gravely wounded in a mass shooting in 2011. As part of Giffords' group, Chipman has pushed for greater regulation of ghost guns.”

The man who shot Giffords and killed six other people didn’t use a “ghost gun.” He purchased a handgun at a retail store and passed a background check in the process. He was wrestled down by several onlookers, arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty to 19 federal charges to avoid the death penalty. He is currently confined to a federal prison.