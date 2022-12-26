Insider: 5-Point 1911 Safety Check: Is Your Gun Safe?

If I had to wager, I’d wager at least 10% of the 1911s I’ve worked on over the decades have had safety issues. Some were even new guns. If I just think about well-used 1911s, I’m betting the percentage is more like 15% or even 20% — especially gun show “parts” gun amateurs often assemble. Not long ago a friend brought me a foreign 1911 (an Argentinian “Sistema” Colt clone) saying it needed some work. No fooling.

The hammer followed when the slide was released on an empty chamber. The grip safety didn’t function correctly and if you engaged the thumb safety, pressed the trigger gently, then took the safety off, the hammer would fall. It got me to thinking going over this very simple 5-step safety check might be something we should chat about.

Before you do this, clear the gun please. Please?