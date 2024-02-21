The Second Battle Begins

The scene was a trading post in the Great Plains. Adobe Walls consisted of a couple of stores and a saloon. The 29 people who would face the assaults included one woman, a storekeeper’s wife and a few people who staffed the place. The remainder were buffalo hunters: Men who lived by their skill with their heavy caliber rifles.

The approaching horde of Comanches was led by Quanah Parker, the son of an Indian chief and a kidnapped white mother who had adapted to tribal life. Among the hunters was a young man named Bat Masterson, who, many years later, would become one of the most famous American lawmen of all time. There, too, was one Billy Dixon, generally accepted as the best shot among all the marksmen present on the defending side. Before the fight was over, he would perform a shot that would live in song and story thereafter.

Early on the first morning of what would be a five-day siege, stealthy Comanches crept up on two brothers who made the mistake of sleeping in their wagon outside the stockade. They killed and scalped both men and their dog, a big Newfoundland. The attack had begun.

Inside Adobe Walls, a roof support beam had broken with a loud crack, and the awakened hunters hastened to fix it. It is believed this is why they were awake and ready to respond instantly when the attack came.

Most of the hunters wisely barricaded and returned fire from behind cover. One did not. Moving between buildings, he took a Comanche’s bullet through the chest and became the third defender to die.

But the rest of the defenders held their cover and focused on careful shooting. They faced an intimidating foe. Billy Dixon later wrote, “There was never a more splendidly barbaric sight. In after years, I was glad that I had seen it. Hundreds of warriors, the flower of the fighting men of the southwestern Plains tribes, mounted upon their finest horses, armed with guns and lances, and carrying heavy shields of thick buffalo hide, were coming like the wind. Over all was splashed the rich colors of red, vermillion and ochre on the bodies of the men, on the bodies of the running horses. Scalps dangled from bridles, gorgeous war-bonnets fluttered their plumes, bright feathers dangled from the tails and manes of the horses, and the bronzed, half-naked bodies of the riders glittered with ornaments of silver and brass. Behind this headlong charging host stretched the Plains, on whose horizon the rising sun was lifting its morning fires. The warriors seemed to emerge from this glowing background.”

“Excitement gave place to cool resolution and unerring precision of marksmanship,” according to researcher Edward Campbell Little. Little cites the following quote from Bat Masterson, who was 20 years old at the time: “Directly, I saw Mr. Indian backing my way, getting out of range of fire from Bob Wright’s store. I commenced getting a bead on him. As he backed an inch or two more, I let fly, and Mr. Indian bounded in the air about three feet, dropped his rifle and fell dead. I turned around to Shepherd and said, ‘Shep, I got him the first crack.’”

Most of the heavy combat occurred in the first two days of the battle. Quanah Parker was among the wounded on the Comanche side.

Each time the mounted warriors charged, they were met with deadly, accurate fire. The hunters made a point of picking off the obvious leaders, which is how Quanah Parker got wounded. By the third day, the gunfire was tapering off, and the Comanches were keeping their distance. Meanwhile, a couple of hunters had escaped Adobe Walls and ridden for help.

The decisive turning point came on the third day. Seeing 15 or 20 of the Indians gathered nearly a mile away, Billy Dixon ventured a shot … and one of the braves toppled from the saddle.

The effect on the raiders was understandably profound. The charges ceased. By the end of that third day, reinforcements had arrived at Adobe Walls. Day five saw the native Americans retire completely from the battlefield.

Only when the battle was over was the fourth of the defenders killed — by a shot to the head from his own weapon when he fumbled with it while descending a ladder.