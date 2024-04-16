Making Your Revolver Personal

Zeroing

Some readers may feel zeroing should be placed at the top in importance — making it hit where it’s pointed. Naturally, a great many revolvers wear fully adjustable sights, and that’s a great thing when changing bullet weights, powder charges, etc. However, the sport of cowboy competition put literally thousands of single-action revolvers on shooting ranges. And I’d bet the vast majority of them did not shoot to their point of aim right out of their boxes.

Mine did not: usually hitting a bit left but on for elevation if bullets were close to factory weight for that cartridge. For example, 250/255-grain bullets for .45 Colt, 240/250-grain ones for .44 Special, and so forth. It became necessary to have their barrels turned just a bit to the left. That’s a shoot-and-see situation but never has the amount of turn been radical, just barely noticeable if looking closely over the top strap. Twice in frustration, I grabbed a set of pliers from my pick-up’s glove box and bent a Colt’s front sight. I read about doing that in a long-ago article by the late Col. Charles Askins.

I’ve been called a nut-job and worse for admitting that, but those revolvers do hit the point of aim. The pliers’ tracks on sights are visible. (I do not recommend this method of zeroing. Sight blades have been known to come unstuck!) You best have a competent gunsmith do the barrel twisting for you. Once sighted for a specific load, fixed-sight revolvers are thereafter always zeroed.

Not all of my revolvers are personally adapted to my preferences. Expensive collectible ones remain untouched. My ordinary shooters are set up as I like them.

Subscribe To American Handgunner