First Offense?

My crime? Playing with Strike Anywhere matches while burning the trash, my daily chore when visiting. It’s not the fire that fascinated me. Rather, it was the matches themselves. The question echoed in my head, “What the heck makes those matches work?” This sparked my curiosity, and I wanted to dig deeper.

Fortunately, the switch’s sting didn’t deter my young, inquisitive mind. Besides, back in those days, my rump was well-conditioned from numerous hide tannings. Besides, it didn’t hurt. It was more for show than anything else.