Must-Haves For The DIY Gunner

Every craftsman has his “go-to” piece of equipment or tool. That bit of “necessary” on the bench or in the toolbox, never loaned to or touched by others. It’s not rare or valuable; it’s just that work stops without it.



For me it’s my bench vise. An old Wilton 5" beast bolted to my bench. I’ve had it so long I don’t even know where I got it. The jaws are battered aluminum and most of the blue paint is worn. But all my work finds its way into the vise at some point. It holds dozens of jigs for frames, slides, sights and more. It’s the center of my workstation.



Everyone wants the coolest new gizmo, but when you come down to it a lot of work must still be done by hand. And holding parts firmly is a must.



I asked a few other smiths what they considered must haves in their shops. Jason Burton of Heirloom Precision had a great one — his OptiVISOR. Jason is a master of hand checkering with the patience of a saint who must look very closely as he files 30, 40 and 50 lines per inch. The magnifier allows easy viewing without eyestrain. I must have five visors in my shop and one is always within reach.



Ned Christiansen of MichiGuns Ltd. makes a lot of fixtures. One clever one he designed is for holding small dovetail sights. Made of 7075 aluminum, it holds a variety of dovetail sights for handwork or milling. The jig has a variety of popular sized cuts like Novak, Heinie and Wilson. You insert the sight and tighten the setscrew holding it firmly in place.

