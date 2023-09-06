New From Springfield Armory: Echelon!

Feelings

I do like the feel of this pistol — literally. The grip is far more rounded than other polymer models — think oval with flat sides, so the front and backstrap are shaped more like semi-circles rather than flat surfaces with rounded corners. Feels great in the hands. I would describe the stippling as “skateboard tape with rounded points,” so it offers a positive grip without sandpapering your hand or gut during IWB carry.

Leading to the ambidextrous magazine release buttons are ledges with a slight shelf. If you’re a thumbs-forward shooter, it’s a nice index point for your firing hand thumb (either side). If you’re a thumbs straight-up shooter, they don’t interfere.

Above the front of the trigger guard is another textured shelf, placed perfectly for a trigger finger rest while not shooting. Your finger has to slide over a slight indentation to get there, so it’s a positive tactile indicator of a safe position. I can reach it with either a straightened or slightly bent trigger finger.

The slide has aggressive cut groove cocking serrations in the rear and even more pronounced serrations up front. At the back of that area, a recess in the slide creates a “ledge” of sorts that catches your hand and fingers to provide more leverage for press checks. You’ll also notice similar “wings” at the rear of the slide for the same purpose. If you’re a pinch racker, you’ll find it easy to get a sure grip with your thumb and forefinger. If you’re a “hand over the top” racker, your index finger and palm meat below your thumb will also catch that ledge for additional leverage.

All of this adds up to a soft shooting pistol, even with full-power 9mm self-defense loads.